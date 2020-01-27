Kia Seltos crosses 50,000 sales mark

Less than a year after its debut, Kia Seltos has crossed the 50,000 sales mark. The Korean car company launched the Seltos in August.

Currently, Kia is offering the Seltos with three engine options. It includes a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 115PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. The other options are a 115PS/250Nm making 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor and a 140 PS/242Nm making 1.4-litre turbocharged GDI petrol. All three engine options are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, optional gearboxes include a CVT unit for the 1.5-litre petrol, a six-speed AT for the 1.5-litre VGT diesel and a 7-speed DCT unit for the 1.4-litre, turbocharged GDI unit.

Other facilities include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with phone app connectivity, an eight-inch Heads-Up Display, cruise control, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, an eight-speaker sound system from Bose and LED headlamps, among others.

Kia also recently opened bookings for the Carnival MPV, which will be launched at the Auto Expo and will pose as a premium alternative over the Toyota Innova Crysta. The MPV can be booked with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh and garnered over 1400 bookings on its first day.