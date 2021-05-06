MARKET NEWS

Jeep reportedly working on a small crossover SUV, Project 516

It is expected to sit below the Renegade in the company’s lineup and will be built on the 2008 CMP platform.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 09:52 PM IST
The Jeep Project 516 should debut in 2022 with an all-electric in 2023 and light hybrid in 2024.

It is already known that Jeep has been working on the next-gen Renegade SUV, but now there are also reports that the company is working on a crossover.

Jeep has christened the new SUV with the codename Project 516. It is expected to sit below the Renegade in the company’s lineup and will be built on the 2008 CMP platform. This platform also underpins other cars and SUVs under the Stellantis brand such as Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, which is also looking at developing a similar small SUV.

As for the Project 516, Motor1.com reports that the baby SUV will initially be offered with a petrol-powered powertrain. According to the report, this variant will make its debut in 2022. The company has also planned an all-electric variant of this SUV for February 2023 and a light-hybrid variant a year later in January 2024.

The combustion engine is likely to be sourced from other PSA cars such as the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. This produces 130 PS of power and gets both a 6-speed manual as well a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. Don’t look forward to a diesel engine however, as the report suggests the company is already looking at moving away from diesel fuel.

The Fiat model, too, is expected to feature similar specs. Codenamed Project 364, the Fiat is expected to debut in 2023.
TAGS: #Auto #Jeep #Jeep Project 516 #Technology
first published: May 6, 2021 09:46 pm

