Is the Hero 450RR a KTM 390 ADV killer?

Hero conducted its World Event 2020 recently where it revealed many of its latest and upcoming products. Among them was a prototype ADV motorcycle that is expected to be based on the Hero 450RR rally bike.

Hero has been participating in the Dakar rally with the 450RR rally bike. It is also working on a brand-new series of 450cc single-cylinder engines to enhance its rallying abilities. The company is expected to borrow this powertrain for its next off-road offering.

The motorcycle is expected to get a tubular steel trellis chassis, along with a bolt-on rear subframe. It should also get long-travel USD forks in the front and a forward-offset axle to reduce trail and steering effort. It is also expected to get a cast aluminium swingarm with a link-type monoshock.

Hero Motocorp is yet to officially reveal the details of this motorcycle, but it is expected to be an elder sibling to the XPulse 200. The company could give it a price tag around Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure and Benelli TRK 502, among others.