App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is the Hero 450RR a KTM 390 ADV killer?

Hero has been participating in the Dakar rally with the 450RR rally bike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hero conducted its World Event 2020 recently where it revealed many of its latest and upcoming products. Among them was a prototype ADV motorcycle that is expected to be based on the Hero 450RR rally bike.

Hero has been participating in the Dakar rally with the 450RR rally bike. It is also working on a brand-new series of 450cc single-cylinder engines to enhance its rallying abilities. The company is expected to borrow this powertrain for its next off-road offering.

The motorcycle is expected to get a tubular steel trellis chassis, along with a bolt-on rear subframe. It should also get long-travel USD forks in the front and a forward-offset axle to reduce trail and steering effort. It is also expected to get a cast aluminium swingarm with a link-type monoshock.

Close

Hero Motocorp is yet to officially reveal the details of this motorcycle, but it is expected to be an elder sibling to the XPulse 200. The company could give it a price tag around Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure and Benelli TRK 502, among others.

related news



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #450RR #Auto #Hero #Technology #trends

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.