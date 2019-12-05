In Pics: MG Motors ZS EV, features, launch, battery, range

Check out the list of all the features and details about the MG ZS EV Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/10 Prices of the MG ZS EV will be disclosed at the time of its commercial launch in January. Bookings will begin in the second half of December. The vehicle will be sold across in five cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Production of the ZS has begun at Halol, Gujarat and deliveries to customers will begin after the launch (Image: MG Motors) 2/10 The ZS EV has a drive range of 262-372 km to a full charge. A 7kW charger takes 6.5 hours to fully charge the vehicle while a CCS-type fast charger takes about 40 minutes to 80 percent charge. (Image: MG Motors) 3/10 The MG ZS EV is slightly longer and wider but slightly shorter in height than the Hyundai Creta, one of India’s largest selling sports utility vehicle (SUV). The Kia Seltos comes on par with the ZS EV (Image: MG Motors) 4/10 The ZS EV is much longer, slightly wider, taller than the Hyundai Kona EV. The Kona generates 136 ps and battery capacity of 39.2kWh making the ZS EV more powerful. The Kona, however, has a better drive range of 452 km to a full charge. The Kona also takes about 6 hours for a full charge on the AC Wall charger and little under 1 hour to charge 80 percent through a fast charger. (Image: MG Motors) 5/10 The motor of the ZS EV helps it accelerate o-100 in 8.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 140 km per hour. The battery has a capacity of 44.5kWh which translates to a peak power of 143ps. (Image: MG Motors) 6/10 The MG ZS EV gets an 8-inch colour touch screen, multi-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear parking camera, USB mobile charging function, and Bluetooth connectivity. (Image: MG Motors) 7/10 Dual front airbags, the anti-lock braking system with EBD, anti-roll protection, electronic stability program, hill assist, emergency brake assist, auto door latch, and tyre pressure monitoring system are some of the safety features on the ZS EV. (Image: MG Motors) 8/10 Active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assisting with lane departure warning system, traffic jam assist, intelligent speed limit assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are seen on the ZS EV (Image: MG Motors) 9/10 LED daytime running lights, auto headlights, silver roof rails, rear parking sensors, powered door mirrors, follow me home lights, LED centre brake light and projection headlights are featured on the ZS EV. (Image: MG Motors) 10/10 The ZS EV gets air conditioning, remote central locking, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, electric parking brake, three driving modes (eco, normal, sport), electric windows, rotary gear selector, speed sense locking, and a panoramic sunroof. (Image: MG Motors) First Published on Dec 5, 2019 02:57 pm