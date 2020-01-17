In Pics: Audi Q8 SUV at a glance

Priced at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom), the Q8 will be pitted against the upcoming BMW X6 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 On January 15, Audi launched its flagship SUV the Q8 for the Indian market for starting price of Rs 1.33 crore. (Image source: Audi) 2/11 In terms of exteriors, the SUV gets an octagonal grille in a single frame design which is flanked by matrix LED headlamps. Dual-tone alloys also come standard and it has LED tail lamps that run across the rear of the car. (Image source: Audi) 3/11 The sloping roofline also adds to the coupe stance along with the aggressive splitter and dual trapezoidal exhausts. (Image source: Audi) 4/11 The inside gets a twin touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, climate control, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting. For the driver, Audi has also included its connected car tech and its virtual cockpit. (Image source: Audi) 5/11 However, along with all of these, Audi loves giving their customers a number of customisation options. There are 54 exterior colours along with 11 interior colours as well as nine wooden inlays to choose from. (Image source: Audi) 6/11 Coming down to the mechanics Audi will only be offering the 55 TFSI trim that comes with the BS-VI compliant three-litre engine that churns out 340 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is a 48 V mild hyrbrid vehicle with transmission being taken care of by an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox. (Image source: Audi) 7/11 Audi has also given customers an optional all-wheel-steering system. This allows for the rear wheels to also turn in a certain direction depending on speed. (Image source: Audi) 8/11 At lower speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to give the car a tighter turning radius while at higher speeds, they turn in the same direction as the front for better stability while cornering. (Image source: Audi) 9/11 The Q8 also gets a host of safety systems including ABS with EBD, ESC, eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control along with lane change warning, and front and rear parking sensors. (Image source: Audi) 10/11 With Audi's customisation abilities a lot more can be changed in the car, including the S-Line package which gives you some exterior upgrades to make the SUV look more aggressive. (Image source: Audi) 11/11 The Audi Q8 will come to India via the completely-built-up (CBU) route and only 200 units of the car will be on offer. (Image source: Audi) First Published on Jan 17, 2020 03:28 pm