you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp sales rise 16% to 7,34,668 units in October

The company had sold 6,31,105 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp reported 16.4 percent rise in total sales at 7,34,668 units for October.

This is the fourth occasion in this fiscal, and sixth overall, when the company has registered sales of more than seven lakh units of two-wheelers in a month, it added.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 06:18 pm

