you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why we think Kia Seltos has become India's best-selling SUV

Over 40,000 units of the Seltos have been sold since its launch on August 22 and over 80,000 bookings have been made.

Carlsen Martin

Kia managed to bag the title of the best-selling SUV in just two months after its launch. While the SUV is one of the first connected cars in the country, it currently is the only model offered by the Korean carmaker and has propelled the company to be the fourth-largest carmaker in India with respect to volumes.

Over 40,000 units of the Seltos have been sold since its launch on August 22 and over 80,000 bookings have been made. One of the prime contributing factors to this is the plethora of options that Kia is offering.

Seltos comes with three BSVI-compliant engine options, including a 1.4-litre turbocharged GDI unit, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre CRDI diesel engine.

These engines can further be paired to either a six-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, a 6-speed automatic or a CVT gearbox. The Seltos is offered in two trim options, the GT Line and Tech Line, which are further split into eight variants.

This, coupled with the paint and upholstery options, provides a practically infinite whiteboard for customers to build their perfect SUV on.

The Seltos also gets ventilated seats, wireless charging, a heads-up display, a sound system from Bose, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, smart air purifications system and multiple drive modes.

Currently, the Seltos has a price range of Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is expected to increase by up to Rs 50,000 by next month. It is pitted against MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Harrier, among others.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #Seltos #Technology #trends

