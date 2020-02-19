Here's how Hero has updated the BS-VI Super Splendor

Hero Motocorp recently unveiled the latest iteration of the BS-VI compliant Super Splendor. It gets a brand-new engine and is expected to be launched by April 2020.

The motorcycle gets a new BS-VI 124.7cc single-cylinder motor. It is coupled with a fuel injector and a larger catalytic converter to reduce tailpipe emissions. This churns out 10.84 PS of maximum power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a new 5-speed manual transmission.

Hero Motocorp has also increased the Super Splendor’s suspension travel by 14 percent in the front and 9 percent at the back. It is offered with the option of a disc brake in the front, though the rear gets a 130 mm drum unit only. Hero is also offering an Integrated Braking System (IBS) as standard.

Apart from the engine and peripherals, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. It is expected to get a premium of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 over its current pricing, which is Rs 61,800 (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Honda CB Shine and Yamaha Saluto after they’re updated to BS-VI norms as well.