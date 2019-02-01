Here's a guide on how to be a safer rider

Motorcycles are an extremely popular mode of transport in India, not only because they are more affordable than their elder cousin on four wheels, but they are also more manoeuvrable, thanks to its smaller size.

Naturally, a large portion of the population is turning towards motorcycles as their means of regular commute. While there are a few, who share a strong bond with their bike, the majority of the riders tend to overlook basic parameters for the well-being of themselves as well as their motorcycles.

The most common mistake riders make on a long ride is not carrying the toolkit supplied by the company. Sometimes, a spanner or a screwdriver can assist in tackling common problems such as loose rear-view mirrors, a loose brake cable which can turn life-threatening while riding on the street.

The second most important thing to consider is long term wear and tear of the machine. People often tend to forget or miss out on getting their bikes serviced at regular intervals. This accelerates the process of degradation of the parts, which could lead to dangerous consequences while riding. Servicing your bike at regular intervals is one of the most critical ways to keep your bike clean and healthy.

Aftermarket modifications might seem quite lucrative, but if done incorrectly, can prove disastrous for your motorcycle. While there are brands which exclusively work towards and manufacture parts to increase the performance of the bike, aftermarket modifications are highly inadvisable if you don’t know what exactly you’re looking for. A poorly crafted exhaust, in the hopes of a louder exhaust note, can prove potentially disastrous for your engine not to mention the sheer irritation that a bad-sounding muffler causes on the road. Apart from exhausts, aftermarket high-intensity discharge lights, a.k.a. HIDs, can sometimes be a considerable impairment for others. The blinding white light can cause other drivers to lose their focus and crash consequently. While HIDs can be useful on highways with no street lights, in city limits they can be impractical, while also being dangerous to others. Aesthetic modifications, on the other hand, may not be as detrimental to your motorcycle if done incorrectly, as it might be to your image.

Aside from this, it is helpful for a rider to know the motorcycle well. While some enthusiasts prefer servicing their bike on their own, it is good to know at least what is wrong with your bike. This will prevent you from making panic-mistakes, and help you understand if your service centre mechanic is trying to fool you into spending extra.