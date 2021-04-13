English
Here is how Volkswagen Taigun interiors will look like

Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by a choice of two turbo-petrol engines. A diesel isn’t on the cards anymore thanks to the company deciding not to sell diesel engines in India.

April 13, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Volkswagen Taigun faces fairly stiff competition in the Indian market [Image: Twitter/volkswagenindia]

Volkswagen Taigun faces fairly stiff competition in the Indian market [Image: Twitter/volkswagenindia]


In March, Volkswagen unveiled the production-spec Volkswagen Taigun. The interiors on the other hand were showcased and now, the company has released renders of what the inside of the SUV will look like.

The Taigun itself is a midsize SUV and will be positioned against a lineup of very capable SUVs. It will be the first product to come out of the company’s India 2.0 strategy. It is based on the Volkswagen MQB-A0-IN platform developed specifically for the Indian market.

As for the interior renders, what we get to see is a clean minimal design that is almost identical to that on the concept car. The entire dash is a matte silver and encases everything from the ac vents to the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Speaking of which, driving information is displayed on a 12-inch colour display while infotainment comes from a 10-inch touchscreen system. You will of course have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the SUV also gets My Volkswagen for connected car tech. Other features will include wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps and wipers and USB Type-C ports.

The Taigun will be powered by a choice of two turbo-petrol engines. A diesel isn’t on the cards anymore thanks to the company deciding not to sell diesel engines in India. The 1-litre turbo-petrol, on the other hand is capable of producing 115PS and 175Nm while the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol will churn out 150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.

The Taigun faces fairly stiff competition in the Indian market - thanks to, not only the slew of SUVs already available, but also the rising market for a big car. The Volkswagen Taigun, upon launch, will go up against the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and even the Skoda Kushaq.
first published: Apr 13, 2021 02:24 pm

