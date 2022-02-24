Get a fresh perspective on Volvo's sustainability journey

Volvo Cars India are well on their way to fulfilling their avowed mission to become India's sustainable leader by 2025. But this singular mission is part of a bigger change that Volvo Cars India seeks to lead. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India, shed more light on his vision for sustainable mobility, when he spoke to Nisha Poddar on the first edition of Moneycontrol 'CEOs Talk Sustainability', presented by Volvo.

Drawing on Volvo's quest to go carbon neutral by 2040, Jyoti Malhotra spoke about how sustainability requires conscious and sustained effort; which, in Volvo's case, means selling only EVs by 2030. It holds valuable lessons for stakeholders shaping India's EV ecosystem, at a time when car buyers are actively looking for sustainable options. On both those counts, Jyoti Malhotra struck an optimistic note, highlighting the release of a charging infrastructure handbook by the Central Government, and growing consumer confidence in the potential of EVs.

Speaking about the broader value chain, Jyoti Malhotra noted the need to promote renewable energy production, while making it commercially viable for end consumers. "The customers understand it's a new technology and they are ready to pay a premium for that. But the question is, how much premium?", he asked, speaking with the authority of a leader who is strategizing to find the price 'sweet spot', which would entice existing ICE vehicle users to make the upgrade to EVs.

