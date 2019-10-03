App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford and Mahindra confirm plans to launch seven new cars through partnership

The American automobile manufacturer could borrow Mahindra’s XUV500 and launch it as a rebranded Ford SUV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after announcing their joint venture, Ford and Mahindra have confirmed their plans to launch seven new models in India. The two companies will share their models with each other to develop new products.

The American automobile manufacturer could borrow Mahindra’s XUV500 and launch it as a rebranded Ford SUV. It is also speculated that Mahindra could lend the Marazzo to Ford, who will then be able to introduce its debut MPV in India.

Both the companies had announced their plans to co-develop electric vehicles (EVs) in India in 2017. It is also speculated that Mahindra could launch a rebadged Aspire with a fully electric powertrain. This car will join the ranks of the Verito EV and the upcoming XUV300 EV in the Indian carmaker’s stable.

Close
Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group said, “Mahindra and Ford coming together is a testament to the long history of cooperation and mutual respect between the two companies. Our combined strengths – Mahindra’s expertise in value-focused engineering and its successful operating model, and Ford’s technical expertise, global reach and access to future technology – are a potent recipe for success. At its core, the partnership will be driven by the shared values of both companies, which are focused on caring for our customers, associates, and our communities.”

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Auto #Ford #Mahindra and Mahindra #Technology #trends

