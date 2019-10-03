Ford and Mahindra confirm plans to launch seven new cars through partnership

Soon after announcing their joint venture, Ford and Mahindra have confirmed their plans to launch seven new models in India. The two companies will share their models with each other to develop new products.

The American automobile manufacturer could borrow Mahindra’s XUV500 and launch it as a rebranded Ford SUV. It is also speculated that Mahindra could lend the Marazzo to Ford, who will then be able to introduce its debut MPV in India.

Both the companies had announced their plans to co-develop electric vehicles (EVs) in India in 2017. It is also speculated that Mahindra could launch a rebadged Aspire with a fully electric powertrain. This car will join the ranks of the Verito EV and the upcoming XUV300 EV in the Indian carmaker’s stable.