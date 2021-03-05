English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch how Haryana is taking progressive steps towards SDGs only at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Euler motors raises Rs 30 crore; to utilise funds for business expansion

The startup plans to use these funds for a new production facility, research and development (R&D) activities, and expansion of charging and servicing infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

PTI
March 05, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

EV startup Euler Motors on Thursday said it has raised Rs 30 crore as part of its ongoing series A round, led by existing investors, Inventus India and Jetty Ventures.

Existing investor Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan also participated in this round, along with new investors Srinivas Anumolu and K Ganesh from Growth Story, the company said in a statement.

The startup plans to use these funds for a new production facility, research and development (R&D) activities, and expansion of charging and servicing infrastructure, it added.

The Delhi-based firm has so far raised Rs 50 crore in its series A fund raising. Since inception it has raised nearly Rs 65 crore.

"Our vision is to make electric vehicles mainstream in India by building commercial vehicles that are at par with ICE vehicles in terms of quality and performance. The new investment has come at a time when the company has demonstrated extreme resilience during the pandemic and is now all set for the next phase of growth," Euler Motors Founder and CEO Saurav Kumar said.

Close
The fresh investment is significant as it comes at a point when the company is gearing up to launch its first electric cargo three-wheeler in the second quarter of this year and plans to expand to new markets in the country, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Euler motors #Technology
first published: Mar 5, 2021 12:41 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.