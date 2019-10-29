EcoSport, Creta and three other cars that will lose their petrol variant engines after BSVI

Due to the upcoming BSVI emission norms, major automobile manufacturers have decided to reduce the number of engine options on offer with their models.

While some have opted out of a diesel engine, there are some who have decided to bid goodbye to their petrol powertrains. Here are five cars who will drop their petrol engines after BSVI emission norms are implemented.

1. Ford EcoSport

After making its debut in 2013, Ford’s EcoSport made its name in the market due to its small, yet powerful engine. While manufacturers were opting for 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated units, Ford went with a 1-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged EcoBoost engine. This makes 125PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque, giving it a big headstart over others. However, after the facelifted EcoSport received a 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine which makes the same power, the 1-litre EcoBoost engine lost its ground and will be discontinued after April 2020.

2. Volkswagen Polo/Vento

The German carmaker was offering the hatchback with a 1.2-litre, 110PS-making TSI motor. This made the car peppy in performance and crisp in response, as it was coupled with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. However, the company will discontinue this engine post-April 2020 due to the high costs involved in upgrading it to comply with the BSVI emission norms.

3. Skoda Octavia/Superb

Skoda has also confirmed that it will discontinue the 1.8-litre TSI engine which currently powers the Octavia and the Super. Offered with an optional 6-speed manual transmission, the engine makes 180PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. However, this engine is also plagued with high upgrade costs and is expected to be replaced with a 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine with a 48V mild-hybrid technology.

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Marketed as a sportier alternative to the Baleno hatchback, the Baleno RS is equipped with a 1-litre, tubocharged Boosterjet petrol engine. This makes 102PS of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque, which is 19PS and 60Nm more than its standard counterpart. However, just like other turbocharged engines, the motor is difficult to alter as per BSVI norms and hence will be discontinued.

5. Hyundai Creta/Verna