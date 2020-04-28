BS-VI Mahindra Scorpio prices announced, starts at Rs 12.40 lakh

Mahindra has announced prices for the BS-VI Scorpio SUV and, with the move, has dropped the lower S3 variant.

Mahindra has also dropped the 2.5-litre diesel variant along with the 120 PS 2.2-litre mHawk engine from its lineup. Apart from the powertrain, the Scorpio remains identical to the outgoing model.

The Scorpio is now available in the S5, S7, S9 and S11 trim levels. The BS-VI 2.2-litre mHawk engine that comes on these trims produces 140 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The rear wheels are powered by a 6-speed manual transmission. Mahindra also offered an AWD option on the top-spec variant, but that has been taken off the roster as well.

The interiors remain the same as the outgoing BS-IV version of the SUV. The top-spec variant comes loaded with ABS, dual airbags, front seat-belt reminders and rear-parking sensors. It also gets the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation features, the company’s micro-hybrid system, auto climate control, cruise control and a reverse camera.

Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio start at Rs 12.40 lakh for the S5, Rs 14.21 lakh for the S7, Rs 14.84 lakh for the S9 and Rs 16 lakh for the S11 variants. The Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t have a direct rival in terms of price at the moment and the company is working on a new-generation Scorpio which is expected sometime next year.

*All prices ex-showroom, Delhi