Bentley unveils 2021 Continental GT Speed

Bentley has unveiled the new top-spec Continental GT Speed with a slew of changes not only on the exteriors, but in the mechanics as well.

Bentley is describing the new grand tourer as “the most dynamic road car in Bentley’s 101-year history.” That’s probably true considering what the company has managed to fit into it.

Starting off with the exteriors, while the basic design is that of the standard Continental GT, you get a new darker front grille and some unique side skirts to make the car look sportier. There are some chrome accents sprinkled about and a new set of 22-inch alloys. Customers can also choose to have the jewel-encrusted fuel and oil filler caps.

To power the Continental GT Speed, you get an updated 6-litre W12 engine that is capable of churning out 650 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque. This is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. Sprint times comes up at 3.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and a top speed at 335 km/h.

The Speed also gets some more mechanical upgrades from its standard counterpart. For one, you get carbon-ceramic brakes and 10-piston front calipers as standard. You also get the Flying Spur’s all-wheel steering system as standard. This system allows the rear wheels to turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels at low speeds and in the same direction as the front wheels at high speeds. The result is a tighter turn radius when you’re slow and greater stability when flying down curves.

As for the cabin, while the layout and tech remains largely identical to the standard Continental GT, the Speed gets an spruced up with Alcantara, embroidered headrests and ‘Speed’ badging on the seats and dash.

Bentley does have the Continental GT, Flying Spur and recently launched Bentayga on offer in India, but whether the Continental GT Speed makes it our shores, we will have to wait and see.