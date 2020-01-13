App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj e-Chetak to launch tomorrow: All you need to know

The company has already begun accepting bookings ahead of its launch in the country.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Indian automobile giant Bajaj is slated to debut in the electric vehicles segment, with the fully electric Chetak. The company will sell the e-scooter through its Probiking dealerships, where it will also retail KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles in the future.

The company has already begun accepting bookings ahead of its launch in the country. The e-scooter gets a metal body as opposed to the fibre bodies of other fully electric scooters. It also gets an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators, along with a fully digital instrument cluster that indicates the battery level and range apart from the standard data. Bajaj has also given the e-scooter keyless ignition.

The electric Chetak is powered by a 4kW electric motor and gets two riding modes including Eco and Sport. The company claims that the e-scooter has a range of 95km in Eco mode and 85km in Sport mode.

Bajaj has underpinned the electric Chetak with a monocoque chassis, with a trailing link suspension unit in the front. It gets 12-inch MRF Zapper tyres on both ends, while braking duties are handled by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the back.

The company is expected to price the Chetak around Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom), after availing the FAME II subsidies. It has little competition in the segment currently, but it will pose a retro alternative to the Ather 450, among others.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Bajaj #Chetak

