Ashok Leyland to bring electric vehicles to India from UK subsidiary

Switch Mobility Automotive, is being formed to carry on the electric vehicle (EV) strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST
 
 
Ashok Leyland through its subsidiary Switch Mobility, the U.K. based producer of electric buses and electric vans announced its global expansion plans into India and its plan to create two subsidiary companies.

The first, Switch Mobility Automotive, is being formed to carry on the electric vehicle (EV) strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity.

The second is OHM Global Mobility Private, which will focus on providing mobility as a service offering. Switch Mobility Automotive brings together Ashok Leyland’s capabilities both from Optare UK and Ashok Leyland’s EV Division.

OHM Global Mobility Private is a solutions company being piloted in India with plans to roll out mobility as a service (eMaaS) globally.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, said, “Switch Mobility Automotive will help us fulfil our aspiration of zero carbon emission transportation. With a strong presence and proven expertise in the commercial vehicle market in India and the experience of operating a large number of electric vehicles successfully in India and the U.K, we see huge opportunities for growth through Switch’s expansion in Indian and global markets.”
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Apr 7, 2021 10:19 pm

