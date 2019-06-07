Everything you should know about Mahindra Roxbox

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra recently unveiled the Roxbox, which poses as a sleeker and updated version of the Roxor. While there has been no official confirmation about the car making its way to India, the Roxbox is the latest addition in Mahindra’s signature off-roader lineup.

The Roxbox makes it evident that it is derived from the Roxor, as it carries forward the retro look of the car. However, it gets a flat work deck in the back instead of the truck bed found in the Roxor. It also gets a tough bedliner-type material all over the body, dubbed the ‘Rox liner’. The Roxbox is also equipped with a steel front bumper, steel roof, a foldable steel cage and an LED light bar on the roof.

Mahindra has kept the interiors minimalistic and has equipped the Roxbox with a steering wheel, pedals, gear/4WD levers, red fabric seats and cup holders. It also gets half doors which have small bags on the inside for quick storage access.

The car is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which makes 63PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. This gives the Roxbox a paltry top speed of 88kmph. However, what it lacks in speed it compensates in strength. The Roxbox can bear a payload of 158kgs while having a towing capacity of 1,583kgs.

The Roxbox unveiled to the public was still in its concept form, though a production-spec variant is expected soon. The car will be limited to the North American markets, like its predecessor the Roxor. Though there are no plans yet of the car’s launch in India, it can be safe to assume that it will be priced around Rs. 11.77 lakh mark.