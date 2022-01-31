MARKET NEWS

    ABB increases majority stake in Chinese EV charging provider

    The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    ABB said on Monday it had increased its majority stake in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Chargedot to 80 percent from 67 percent.

    The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

    ABB acquired its previous stake in the charging provider in March 2020.

    The other shareholder is Shanghai SAIC Anyo Charging Technology Co, a subsidiary of China's vehicle manufacturer SAIC, which holds a 20 percent stake.
