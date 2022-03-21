English
    Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with 2.8K Display, AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs launched in India

    The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED features a starting price of Rs 91,990 in India, going all the way up to Rs 1,34,990.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

    Asus has launched a new OLED laptop in India. The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED debuts as the world’s first 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR display convertible laptop. The new ZenBook laptops bring AMD hardware, an OLED display, and aluminium alloy chassis.

    Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Price in India 

    The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED features a starting price of Rs 91,990 in India, going all the way up to Rs 1,34,990. The laptop will be available for purchase in Amazon, Flipkart, Asus e-store, and offline stores. It will be available in a single Jet Black colour option.

    Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Specifications 

    The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series laptop processors, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Ryzen 7 5800H, and Ryzen 5 5600H. The notebook comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, LPDDR4X RAM, and M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The notebook also comes with two heat pipes and two IceBlade cooling fans.

    The new ZenBook Flip sports a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and 10-bit HDR, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 550 nits of peak brightness. The screen also gets a 90Hz refresh rate and a TUV Rheinland certification. The screen comes with touch support with a 4096-pressure-level stylus.

    The ZenBook 14 Flip OLED boasts an aluminium alloy chassis with the 360-degree Ergolift hinge. The notebook packs a 63Whr battery with support for Type-C 100W fast charging. The new ZenBook 14 also comes with a backlit keyboard and a virtual Numpad on the trackpad.

    The laptop features the Windows 11 operating system, Wi-Fi 6, a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader, and a speaker system tuned by Harmon Kardon. The laptop weighs 1.4kg and is 15.9mm thick.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMD #Asus #Intel #Microsoft Windows
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:51 pm
