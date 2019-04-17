Aston Martin unveils Rapide E; take a look at the swanky electric car

Christened the Rapide E, only 155 of these electric cars will ever be produced and is also the first car to be built at Aston Martin's state of the art St Athan production facility. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/7 Aston Martin Lagonda just showed off the production-ready version of its first electric car at the Shanghai Motor Show. (Image source: Aston Martin) 2/7 Christened the Rapide E, only 155 of these electric cars will ever be produced and is also the first car to be built at Aston Martin's state of the art St Athan production facility. (Image source: Aston Martin) 3/7 Getting down to the real deal, the Rapide E is 601 bhp rear-whee-drive powerhouse twisting out 950 Nm of torque. All of this from two all-electric motors only. 0-90 km/h comes in under four seconds and tops out at 250 km/h or 155 mph (see what they did there?). (Image source: Aston Martin) 4/7 The motors themselves are powered by a bespoke 800 volt battery pack encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar. This battery pack uses over 5,600 lithium-ion 18650 format batteries. (Image source: Aston Martin) 5/7 Aston Martin also says that the 800 volt system allows for better charging and also much better thermal characteristics. Range comes in at 322 km on a full tank of battery with a recharge time of about three hours. (Image source: Aston Martin) 6/7 Of course, it has to have technology, since it is the futuristic electric type. You get a dedicated app to remotely monitor your car, something that displays various information like range, battery status, time to charge as well as the parking spot with walking directions. (Image source: Aston Martin) 7/7 On the inside you get a 10-inch digital display providing all the vital information with carbon fibre lined throughout the car to adhere to Aston Martin's strict weight-loss policy. (Image source: Aston Martin) First Published on Apr 17, 2019 07:57 am