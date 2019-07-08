App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assessing SME credit risk is a challenge: CEO of LivFin

Rahul Chander, MD and CEO, LivFin gives us insights on the challenges in SME loan space and how technology addresses it.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
LivFin is a tech enabled supply chain focused NBFC start-up, offering fast paced credit to the MSME segment in India. It provides tailor-made financing solutions for MSMEs. The company provides invoice-based short-term loans of 30 days to 180 days maturity to help businesses address their working capital needs.

In this video, he talks about how the digital lending model for has made it easy for businesses to apply for loan and how technology improves access to credit. One of the biggest challenges however, he says, is effectively assessing the credit risk of these business that have traditionally been dependent on cash-based models.

Availability of data and technologies like analytics and AI to process that data has addressed this problem to a large extend, he adds.

He also points out that data analytics helps NBFCs in addressing various other aspects and improve overall efficiencies. “Data analytics is also really helpful in monitoring loans by studying the client’s previous records and statements.”

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

