Artificial Intelligence - The future of BFSI technology

Over the last two decades, technology has been rapidly going digital. Starting with BI, now the movement is towards analytics and AI. Banking is regulated, so it is taking a little longer for AI to completely be adopted.

AI will be the biggest disruptor for the industry- internal operations, customer facing processes and even compliances will be lead down the path. Since compliances are still unclear on AI in the industry, it has been a bit slow. But all that is all set to change, says Bala Parthasarthy, CEO and co-founder of MoneyTap.

