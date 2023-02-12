Apple's latest patent suggests its Watch may come with camera

Apple has been awarded a patent for a detachable watch-based camera retention system, hinting at the possibility of the Apple Watch featuring a camera in future.

Techspot reported that the patent details a detachable band system and a quick-release mechanism that allows for easy access to an integrated camera unit.

Also Read | Why Tim Cook gave a shout-out to these 3 Indian artists

The user will be able to quickly release the band, take photos from a camera placed at the bottom of the watch and then snap it back in.

Moneycontrol News