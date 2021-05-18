Apple's iPad Pro still hit by delays, next-gen displays to blame

The new displays are causing supply chain issues that are pushing orders into late June and early July

The new iPad Pro is already up for pre-orders but don't expect to get your hands on one till late June or maybe even mid-July. Reports from Bloomberg have suggested that the iPad Pro delays are only going to get worse thanks to the new screen on Apple's pricey new tablet.

Apple continues to grapple with supply chain constraints that are pushing orders for its pricey iPad Pro to be shipped as late as deep into June or early July. The problem is with producing enough quantities of the company's new Liquid Retina XDR display.

The standard 11-inch model which uses a more conventional screen is being delivered between late May and early June. The new MiniLED screen that Apple uses for its premium iPad Pro is still nascent technology and supply chain manufacturers are having a tough time keeping up with demand and produce more intricate screens in larger numbers.

Bloomberg reported on the issues in April before the device was announced. The complexities surrounding the new screen has been a problem for its production line partners. Apple executives told Bloomberg that they expect to miss out on as much as $4 billion in revenue due to the “very, very high” demand and “semiconductor shortages that are affecting many industries.