Apple to launch budget MacBook laptop by June: Report

Apple is planning to announce the launch of a budget, entry-level MacBook at its annual developer meet, Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 as per a report by DigiTimes.

The laptop is expected to be priced around the MacBook Air range. The report says that the laptop will have the same 13.3-inch display that comes with MacBook Pro and has a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. South Korean firm LG Display is expected to supply the panels to the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Earlier, the panels were supposed to be supplied by a China-based vendor but some issues at the Chinese suppliers have forced Apple to go to LG.

LG will start the supply of display panels around April and the production of the new laptop is expected to begin by the end of May or the beginning of June. The MacBook will be assembled in China by Quanta Computer and Foxconn Electronics.

Digi Times, in a report, says that the laptop can be shipped at the end of the second quarter of this year. Its research analyst Jim Hsiao expects shipments for the new MacBook to reach around four million units in 2018.

Interestingly, the estimated number still falls short of the target of six million units of new notebooks, as per Hsiao.