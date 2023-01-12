English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple may be working on touchscreen MacBook

    A Bloomberg report has said Apple engineers are 'actively engaged in the project' and a touchscreen-powered Mac will likely be out in 2025, Apple has often said a touchscreen is better suited to iPhones and iPads than Macs

    Moneycontrol News
    January 12, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Apple is working on an OLED touchscreen-based MacBook Pro which is due out in 2025, Bloomberg has reported. Apple engineers were "actively engaged in the project," and the Cupertino-based technology giant was "seriously considering" releasing touchscreen Macs after years of resistance.

    "For more than a decade, the company has argued that touch screens don’t work well on laptops and that the iPad is a better option if someone wants a touch interface. Apple also has worried that touch-screen Macs could cannibalise iPad sales," the report said.

    "But rivals have increasingly added touch screens to computers, putting pressure on Apple to do the same. A Mac resurgence in recent years also has made the business a bigger moneymaker than the iPad — and the company wants to keep its computer lineup as compelling as possible."

    The report said that based on internal deliberations, Apple could launch the touchscreen-powered Mac in 2025. It could lead with a new OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Bloomberg #Macbook Pro #MacOS #Touchscreen MacBook Pro
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 12:10 pm