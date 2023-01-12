Apple may be working on touchscreen MacBook

(Representative Image)

Apple is working on an OLED touchscreen-based MacBook Pro which is due out in 2025, Bloomberg has reported. Apple engineers were "actively engaged in the project," and the Cupertino-based technology giant was "seriously considering" releasing touchscreen Macs after years of resistance.

"For more than a decade, the company has argued that touch screens don’t work well on laptops and that the iPad is a better option if someone wants a touch interface. Apple also has worried that touch-screen Macs could cannibalise iPad sales," the report said.

"But rivals have increasingly added touch screens to computers, putting pressure on Apple to do the same. A Mac resurgence in recent years also has made the business a bigger moneymaker than the iPad — and the company wants to keep its computer lineup as compelling as possible."

The report said that based on internal deliberations, Apple could launch the touchscreen-powered Mac in 2025. It could lead with a new OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro.