    Apple Event | Apple announces Green colour variant for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

    Apart from the newly-launched green colour, the iPhone 13 comes in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

    March 09, 2022 / 01:25 AM IST

    iPhone 13 got a new colour at the Apple event hosted on March 8. Apple refreshed the iPhone 13 lineup by launching the vanilla model in a new Green colour option. The iPhone 13 Pro also gets a new Alpine Green colour in India and other markets.

    The new iPhone 13 colours will be available in India alongside the other colour options. Other than the newly-launched green colour, the iPhone 13 comes in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

    The iPhone 13 Pro comes in Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue and the new Alpine Green colour.

    The base iPhone 13 128GB price in India is set at Rs 79,900. Apple has also launched the iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage options in India. The iPhone 13 price in India for the 256GB storage variant is set at Rs 89,900, whereas the 512GB can be bought for Rs Rs 1,09,900.

    iPhone 13 Pro price in India for the base 128GB option is set at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max models are priced at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900.

    Close

    The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch for the 12MP front camera. The screen on the 13 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate support. On the back, the iPhone 13 camera setup includes a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The iPhone 13 Pro camera comes with an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

    Both phones comes with Apple A15 Bionic under the hood. They boot iOS 15 out of the box.
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 01:25 am
