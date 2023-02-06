Apple could add another flagship model for the iPhone 15

Apple could be adding another flagship variant to the iPhone 15 line-up, Bloomberg reported. The tech giant has internally discussed the possibility, and will differentiate product tiers with materials used, processors and cameras, it added.

Citing the recent earnings call for Apple, the report says that CEO Tim Cook believes there is still potential to squeeze more out of the customers.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” said Cook, during the call.

Moneycontrol News