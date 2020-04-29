Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon has introduced a new credit service called Amazon Pay Later in India. The service offers customers an instant zero-interest credit on any of the listed products on Amazon India and even allows them to repay it in monthly instalments up to 12 months.

Customers can choose to pay the amount for the products purchased on Amazon India in the subsequent month, much like other services like LazyPay. Alternatively, buyers can also convert the bill into an EMI up to 12 months at a monthly interest rate between 1.5 to 2 percent. Notably, Amazon India offers products with no-cost EMI, effectively bringing down the interest rate to zero.

Pay Later also allows consumers to opt for credit for paying monthly utility bills or purchase essential products during the lockdown.

Amazon told Gadgets360 that the credit eligibility for purchases can be from as low as Re 1 and go up to Rs 60,000. The company said the upper limit is based on regulations provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and not imposed by the company.

Users need to register for the Amazon Pay Later service, which can be done via the Amazon India mobile app. Currently, the service does not offer desktop support. The customer will need to fill in the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) details to enable Amazon Pay. Following the KYC completion, customers can check their Amazon Pay Later registration status from the Amazon Pay Dashboard., which can also be used for checking transaction records.