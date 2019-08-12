Alliance Data announces leadership changes within LoyaltyOne business

Alliance Data Systems, a global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, announced the departure of executive vice president Bryan A. Pearson, effective as of August 9, 2019. Pearson served as president and CEO of LoyaltyOne and as CEO of BrandLoyalty.

The leadership change is part of a Board-led initiative to reposition and improve operational efficiencies at LoyaltyOne's businesses and as part of an ongoing, previously announced Board plan to simplify Alliance Data's business while focusing capital on its highest-earning and growth assets.

Charles Horn, who is currently providing oversight on a number of Board initiatives in his role as Alliance Data's executive vice president and vice chairman, will oversee LoyaltyOne on an interim basis, while Blair Cameron will continue to serve as president of the AIR MILES Reward Program and Brian Ross will remain as president for the Precima business.