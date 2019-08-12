App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alliance Data announces leadership changes within LoyaltyOne business

The leadership change is part of a Board-led initiative to reposition and improve operational efficiencies.

Representative image
Representative image

Alliance Data Systems, a global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, announced the departure of executive vice president Bryan A. Pearson, effective as of August 9, 2019. Pearson served as president and CEO of LoyaltyOne and as CEO of BrandLoyalty.

The leadership change is part of a Board-led initiative to reposition and improve operational efficiencies at LoyaltyOne's businesses and as part of an ongoing, previously announced Board plan to simplify Alliance Data's business while focusing capital on its highest-earning and growth assets.

Charles Horn, who is currently providing oversight on a number of Board initiatives in his role as Alliance Data's executive vice president and vice chairman, will oversee LoyaltyOne on an interim basis, while Blair Cameron will continue to serve as president of the AIR MILES Reward Program and Brian Ross will remain as president for the Precima business.

Close
Claudia Mennen, who served as CFO for BrandLoyalty for more than 7 years and most recently as LoyaltyOne CFO, has been named BrandLoyalty's Interim CEO.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.