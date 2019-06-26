App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about 2020 Hyundai Xcent

Though the car was not revealed in its entirety, its spy shots suggest that the basic design of the car is unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Korean carmaker Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of its updated compact sedan, the Xcent. The car was recently spotted in a heavy camouflage, undergoing testing in Europe.

Though the car was not revealed in its entirety, its spy shots suggest that the basic design of the car is unchanged. It gets Hyundai’s classic cascading grille in the front, which is bigger than the previous generation and now features honeycomb inserts. The headlamps have also become sharper, while the projector fog lamp units are placed in a triangular housing.

The tail lamps on the Xcent have also been upgraded to LED units, while the number plate has moved to the rear bumper. Though the interiors have not been revealed, it can be expected that the new Xcent will feature a floating infotainment system, which could be borrowed from the Venue. It could also support phone app connectivity, along with a few features of the Blue Link connected technology. The car is also expected to get cruise control as an upgrade.

Close

The 2020 Xcent is likely to remain mechanically unchanged. It could carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 83 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.2-litre diesel motor which makes 75 PS of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission, though the petrol engine could borrow a new five-speed AMT gearbox from the Santro.

related news

Though an official date of launch hasn’t been revealed, it is expected that the new Xcent will make its first public appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo, following which it will be launched in India. The prices are also expected to rise from the current-gen Xcent, which fits in a price bracket of Rs 5.72 lakhs to Rs 8.77 lakhs (ex-showroom).

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Technology #trends #Xcent

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.