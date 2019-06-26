All you should know about 2020 Hyundai Xcent

Korean carmaker Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of its updated compact sedan, the Xcent. The car was recently spotted in a heavy camouflage, undergoing testing in Europe.

Though the car was not revealed in its entirety, its spy shots suggest that the basic design of the car is unchanged. It gets Hyundai’s classic cascading grille in the front, which is bigger than the previous generation and now features honeycomb inserts. The headlamps have also become sharper, while the projector fog lamp units are placed in a triangular housing.

The tail lamps on the Xcent have also been upgraded to LED units, while the number plate has moved to the rear bumper. Though the interiors have not been revealed, it can be expected that the new Xcent will feature a floating infotainment system, which could be borrowed from the Venue. It could also support phone app connectivity, along with a few features of the Blue Link connected technology. The car is also expected to get cruise control as an upgrade.

The 2020 Xcent is likely to remain mechanically unchanged. It could carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 83 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.2-litre diesel motor which makes 75 PS of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission, though the petrol engine could borrow a new five-speed AMT gearbox from the Santro.

Though an official date of launch hasn’t been revealed, it is expected that the new Xcent will make its first public appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo, following which it will be launched in India. The prices are also expected to rise from the current-gen Xcent, which fits in a price bracket of Rs 5.72 lakhs to Rs 8.77 lakhs (ex-showroom).