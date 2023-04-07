 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Samsung employees leak company data to ChatGPT, AI coming to Google search and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Representative Image

Samsung pulls up employees for leaking company data on ChatGPT

Samsung has reportedly logged three separate instances of employees leaking data, in the 20 days that ChatGPT has been authorised for use at their semiconductor facilities.

Microsoft integrates Bing AI into SwiftKey keyboard for Android

The integration allows users to access and chat with Bing AI to get answers or it can be used in what Microsoft calls “tone” mode, where it can rewrite and clean up texts.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI will 'absolutely' become part of Search

Pichai dismisses concerns that rivals pose a threat to Google's core business of search. The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before, Google CEO has said.