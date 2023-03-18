AI News Roundup: Google's big breakthrough in quantum computing, LinkedIn gets new AI feature and more

Google's big breakthrough in quantum computing

Generative AI is great but what's more impressive is the continued march towards ​making quantum computing error free. Google is ahead here.



Quantum computing is the holy grail of scientists and researchers, but it’s still decades away from reality.



Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, moved the ball down the field last month with news that it found ways to ameliorate one of the biggest problems facing the nascent field: accuracy.

LinkedIn is testing AI-powered job descriptions and profiles

The tool will help people who have trouble creating an enticing profile for recruiters.



Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT.



Job posters need to provide "starter information" like job title, responsibilities, location, etc and with a simple press of a button. The AI will generate a detailed draft description that can be edited as needed.

Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

As usual, the internet is way ahead in discovering potential applications for GPT-4.



GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.



It has only been a few days since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM), GPT, but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.

Samsung defends "Space Zoom" in midst of allegations that its fake A reddit user who ran experiments with technology said it hallucinates details not present in the photograph.

A Reddit user who goes by the name 'ibreakphotos' recently tried Samsung's extreme zoom feature called "Space Zoom".



When tested, ibreakphotos found that Samsung's Neural Network processing was adding details to the picture that weren't present originally.

Moneycontrol News