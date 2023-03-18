 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News Roundup: Google's big breakthrough in quantum computing, LinkedIn gets new AI feature and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

With AI tools designed to use all the data at their disposal for improving its learning, the tightening data privacy laws haven’t been of much help.

Google's big breakthrough in quantum computing

Generative AI is great but what's more impressive is the continued march towards ​making quantum computing error free. Google is ahead here. 

LinkedIn is testing AI-powered job descriptions and profiles

The tool will help people who have trouble creating an enticing profile for recruiters. 

Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

As usual, the internet is way ahead in discovering potential applications for GPT-4.