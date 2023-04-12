 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Elon Musk buys GPUs for secret AI project, an AI bot that wants humanity gone and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Chinese Go player Ke Jie competes against Golaxy, a Chinese artificial intelligence program, in China. (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk buys tons of GPUs for Twitter AI project

The social media firm has reportedly invested in 10,000 data centre-grade GPUs for Twitter's two remaining data centres.

Website lists 'Jailbreak' prompts for ChatGPT

Visitors to the Jailbreak Chat site can add their jailbreaks, try ones that others have submitted, and vote prompts up or down based on how well they work.

The Ethereum blockchain is going to get an upgrade

The underlying blockchain powers a lot of AI-based cryptocurrencies as well.