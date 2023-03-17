AI-generated images made from text prompts can't be copyrighted: US Copyright Office

The United States Copyright Office (USCO) has ruled that AI-generated images created from text prompts cannot be given copyright protection.

As Engadget reports, The USCO reasoned that while the "prompter" guides the AI during the creation process, "the machine determines how those instructions are implemented in its output."

The office stated that when AI "produces complex written, visual, or musical works in response" to prompts, the "traditional elements of authorship" are determined and executed by technology and not the human user.

Moneycontrol News