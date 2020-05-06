5 start-ups listed by Government of India for creating a secured work environment at home

CloudCodes | CloudCodes aims to bring agile and innovative could security solutions to businesses across the world. It provides cost-efficient and integrated solutions that give you complete control over your data. It also allows a compliance check and a single sign-on solution. The platform lets you gain granular control over data to ensure there are no data breaches. CloudCodes also offers cloud workload assessment, shadow IT controls, Cloud DLP, and email DLP to ensure your business is data leak proof.