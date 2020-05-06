5 start-ups listed by Government of India for creating a secured work environment at home

Secure your digital work from home environment. Carlsen Martin 1/5 WiJungle | This Indian cybersecurity company develops and markets a unified network security gateway to organisations in over 25 countries across the world. WiJungle aids in network data leak protection, malware protection, cloud sandboxing and zero-day protection. It also lets you impose granular access control to network resources and provides VPN: SSL & IPsec, spoke-hub distribution paradigm, multi-layer authentication, and split tunnelling features for a more secured connection. The company serves government and private sector units across various industry verticals, including transportation, healthcare, education, BFSI, hospitality, defence, retail, ITES, etc. 2/5 Data Resolve | With Data Resolve, customers can detect and tackle various types of sensitive activities that pertain to data theft and data loss. It provides a proactive approach to companies by facilitation of – User Behavioral Analysis (UBA), real-time based incident reporting through SMS alerts, and centralised management console for efficient management. Data Resolve also prevents and provides compliance monitoring, employee monitoring and forensic investigation. 3/5 Block Armour | This cybersecurity startup focuses on harnessing the potential of emerging technology like blockchain to counter cybersecurity challenges. Block Armour provides blockchain-enabled digital identity, agent-based access deployment and data leak prevention. The platforms offer an encrypted channel, SDP based distributed architecture and invisible access gateway. 4/5 InstaSafe | InstaSafe’s experienced team of 50-plus members has helped it occupy a leading position in the cloud-based Security-as-as-Service (SaaS) market. The aim is to make the internet safe, connected and open by eliminating loopholes in the traditional network and security tools. InstSafe provides geo-fencing of devices, granular access control, multi-factor authentication, and secure operation in a multi-cloud environment. 5/5 CloudCodes | CloudCodes aims to bring agile and innovative could security solutions to businesses across the world. It provides cost-efficient and integrated solutions that give you complete control over your data. It also allows a compliance check and a single sign-on solution. The platform lets you gain granular control over data to ensure there are no data breaches. CloudCodes also offers cloud workload assessment, shadow IT controls, Cloud DLP, and email DLP to ensure your business is data leak proof. First Published on May 6, 2020 09:28 pm