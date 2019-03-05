2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina unveils electric hypercar Battista

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has been dropping a lot of teasers for its latest car and it has finally been revealed. The electric hypercar, Battista, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, will be built in strictly limited numbers and will be the most expensive car in the company's line-up.

In terms of style, the car shows a lot of design elements from other Pininfarinas and Ferraris. The Battista is long and flowy with all the right curves and swoops that give it a very elegant and simple look. Functionality forms part of the design scheme too with the integrated bonnet scoop, carbon splitters and rear diffuser which also adds downforce.

The front end houses a single long LED strip between the headlights and the roof line swoops back into the tail section. But the highlight is the split-tail section. The cut-outs at the end of each section are connected by a carbon fibre panel that pops out to increase downforce when speeding and acts as an airbrake while braking. The tail section is where the charging port is located and has an integrated light bar to indicate battery levels.

The interior of the cabin is high-tech as well. It features two screens beside the steering wheel angled to face the driver with the centre screen reading out vital statistics. Rotors are on either side of the seat too with the left one controlling drive modes and the right rotor controlling transmission.

In terms of mechanicals, the Battista is powered by four electric motors, one at each wheel. The combined output thanks to torque vectoring system in place comes up to 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm of torque. Battista can achieve 0-100 km/h in under two seconds and the car reaches top speeds of 350 km/h with the performance package. Powering the motors is a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives the car a total range of 450 km.

Traction comes via Pirelli P Zero tyres on 21-inch alloy wheels with braking coming from specially designed 6-piston carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes.

The Battista is expected to go on sale in 2020 with an estimated price tag of $2,000. Only 150 units of the Battista will ever be produced.