App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina unveils electric hypercar Battista

The electric hypercar, Battista, unveiled at the Geneva Motorshow, will be built in strictly limited numbers and will be the most expensive car in the company's line-up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has been dropping a lot of teasers for its latest car and it has finally been revealed. The electric hypercar, Battista, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, will be built in strictly limited numbers and will be the most expensive car in the company's line-up.

In terms of style, the car shows a lot of design elements from other Pininfarinas and Ferraris. The Battista is long and flowy with all the right curves and swoops that give it a very elegant and simple look. Functionality forms part of the design scheme too with the integrated bonnet scoop, carbon splitters and rear diffuser which also adds downforce.

Pininfarina Battista

The front end houses a single long LED strip between the headlights and the roof line swoops back into the tail section. But the highlight is the split-tail section. The cut-outs at the end of each section are connected by a carbon fibre panel that pops out to increase downforce when speeding and acts as an airbrake while braking. The tail section is where the charging port is located and has an integrated light bar to indicate battery levels.

related news

The interior of the cabin is high-tech as well. It features two screens beside the steering wheel angled to face the driver with the centre screen reading out vital statistics. Rotors are on either side of the seat too with the left one controlling drive modes and the right rotor controlling transmission.

In terms of mechanicals, the Battista is powered by four electric motors, one at each wheel. The combined output thanks to torque vectoring system in place comes up to 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm of torque. Battista can achieve 0-100 km/h in under two seconds and the car reaches top speeds of 350 km/h with the performance package. Powering the motors is a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives the car a total range of 450 km.

Battista1

Traction comes via Pirelli P Zero tyres on 21-inch alloy wheels with braking coming from specially designed 6-piston carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes.

The Battista is expected to go on sale in 2020 with an estimated price tag of $2,000. Only 150 units of the Battista will ever be produced.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Auto #Pininfarina #Pininfarina Battista #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India's Average Salary Hike Expected to be Marginally Higher than Last ...

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

#SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmong ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

United World Wrestling asks national federations to halt communication ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.