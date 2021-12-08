How to Apply for a UK Work Visa

For the love of sports, fish & chips, historical libraries, humour, and great music — the UK and its sweeping countryside boroughs attract many. It is one of the world’s leading economies and a bastion of social, cultural, and scientific progress. Despite its strict immigration laws, the UK is one of the most sought-after destinations to work. The convenient public transport, the free healthcare by the National Health Service (NHS) and access to some of the world’s best universities make it a wonderful place to build a life. It's a melting pot of different cultures without any language barriers; no wonder people across the globe find it accessible and desire to build a home there. Whether you're in tech, finance, hospitality, healthcare, or creative fields — there are boundless opportunities in the UK for those who wish to migrate.

Types of Visas to migrate and work in the UK

Skilled Worker Visa : The UK Skilled Worker visa program is for applicants who hold a job offer from an approved UK based employer to migrate through to the UK. Applicants will need to meet the minimum points threshold, have good English skills and earn a certain minimum salary for their profession in order to qualify.

Startup Visa : The Startup visa is for applicants who want to start a unique business in the UK. To qualify for this visa, you must be endorsed by an approved UK business organisation or a UK educational institution. The visa allows you to stay in the UK for up to 2 years.

: The Startup visa is for applicants who want to start a unique business in the UK. To qualify for this visa, you must be endorsed by an approved UK business organisation or a UK educational institution. The visa allows you to stay in the UK for up to 2 years. Innovator Visa: The UK Innovator Visa is for enterprising individuals who have a unique business idea and want to establish a business in the UK. The major caveat here is that your idea must be unlike anything else in the market and you must be able to provide evidence of uniqueness/innovation. The visa allows you to stay for upto 3 years in the UK with your family and can be extended after 3 years.

Settle and work anywhere in the UK

Settle with your dependent family

Access to free education

Access to free or subsidised healthcare

Your spouse can also work on certain migration visas

The UK offers a comprehensive suite of visas for individuals looking to migrate to work. Due to its past membership of the European Union, the UK offers different kinds of visas to those from the EU and those from non-EU countries. For those from non-EU countries like India, the following are the visa solutions available:

OCCUPATION Avg. UNITED KINGDOM SALARY IT engineers/software professionals GBP 40,000+ Engineers GBP 35,000+ Doctors GBP 50,000+ Nurses GBP 30,000+ Sales & marketing GBP 30,000+ Accounting GBP 30,000+ Teachers GBP 30,000+ Restaurant managers GBP 25,000+

Wondering if moving to the UK is the right move for you? Here’s a quick look at the salaries for jobs in-demand

Points-based Evaluation System for Skilled Workers migrating to the UK

Qualifications

Expected salary

Whether you have sponsorship or not

English communication skills

Self-sufficient funds to support your UK expenses

The UK has recently switched to a points-based immigration system. The Skilled Worker Program is the recommended route for professionals keen on migrating to the UK. You will be awarded points on parameters such as:

For this particular visa, you must get a minimum of 70 points in order to qualify.

Application Process

Since the Skilled Worker Visa program is only for those who already have a job offer in hand that’s a great place to start. Here’s the step by step process to applying for a Skilled Worker Visa to the UK:

Step 1: Apply for a job

The UK publishes a list of jobs in the UK Shortage Occupation List (SOL). Your occupation must be mentioned in this list in order for you to apply. Once you have a job offer in hand, the employer will help file the documentation. Don’t have a job offer? Overseas career companies can help you get your resume into the right hands.

Step 2: English language proficiency proof

IELTS is not mandatory for the UK. However, you must be able to demonstrate your English language proficiency through other documentation.

Step 3: Prepare application package

Letter of sponsorship from your employer

Proof of funds to cover your living expenses

A valid passport

A visa invitation

Biometric data

Travel history

Other supporting documents

You can apply for a visa only 90 days before the day you start work in the UK. The application package must be submitted online and must contain all relevant documents such as:

Since the number of applicants for UK work visas is relatively high, it pays to have your application package free of errors. Professional immigration firms such as Y-Axis can help you create a comprehensive application package that has the highest chance of success.

Indian diaspora in the UK

Indians are among the largest and most visible diaspora communities in the UK. Decades of migration has made them a critical component of British society. From medicine to engineering to the arts and politics, British-Indians have achieved great success in every field they are a part of.

There are several Indian origin companies that are also form the core of British industries. Some of the prominent brands include Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Torrent Pharma, HCL, Tech Mahindra Brilliant Basics (an Infosys company), Sun Pharma, Virtusa Consulting, Kotak Mahindra UK, ITC Infotech and more.

Region Total Population Indian population London 81,73,941 5,42,857 West Midlands 27,36,460 1,85,271 South East 86,34,750 1,52,132 East Midlands 44,51,200 86,736 East 58,46,965 1,15,600 North West 70,52,177 1,07,353 Yorkshire and the Humber 52,83,733 69,252 South West 52,88,935 34,188 North East 25,96,886 15,817 Scotland 52,95,403 32,706 Wales 30,63,456 17,256 Northern Ireland 18,10,863 6,198

Indian population in the UK

UK – India Visa Arrangements

Earlier this year, the UK and Indian governments signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to encourage skilled professionals to work in either India or the UK. The intention is to fill any employment gaps in both countries. What this agreement intends to do is accelerate work visas for young and brilliant professionals. Eligible for two years of working —learning and gaining exposure to each other's culture surely gets simpler now.

While India is the first country to access this form of work visa, the UK government has always been amicable towards Indian professionals, especially those with degrees in medicine, economics, and engineering. But, one cannot directly apply for a work permit in the UK; your employer should apply for a sponsorship or work permit on your behalf. The immigration system follows the Points Based System (PBS), and based on your skill, nature of work, and education — you can apply for a work visa.

Y-Axis Immigration is a trusted immigration firm, globally and can help you through the UK migration profess. Y-Axis will help you check your eligibility, visa options, and help you with the visa application process every step of the way. Two reasons why it's easier to entrust this process to a professional such as Y-Axis — the volume of documentation is tiresome and often unmanageable, and you may run into errors, but professionals are equipped to handle them better. Another reason is that immigration laws are ever-changing, and it's challenging to keep up with them, but immigration firms can help you ride through them without an obstacle. And you get to focus on more pressing tasks.

All said and done, your dream to work in the UK awaits! And like Ian Fleming said: never say no to adventures. Get your application process started today, talk to a Y-Axis Immigration Consultant on 7670 800 000 or WhatsApp on 880 221 999.

