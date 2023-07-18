English
    LTIMindtree exudes cautious optimism

    The company is ready to make the most of the multi-year technology spending opportunity

    Madhuchanda Dey
    July 18, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    The combined might of the two entities of LTI and Mindtree opens up huge cross-selling opportunities, de-risks the business from industry exposure perspective and should provide cost synergies to aid margin

    Highlights LTIMindtree had an expected slower execution Decision-making delays continue in the BFSI vertical Recovery seen in hi-tech, outlook strong Double-digit revenue growth in FY24 looks difficult Recovery in operating margin, guiding to better days ahead Order booking strong, pipeline at near record With end-to-end capabilities and relatively smaller size, ideally placed to capture upturn Stock an out-performer year to date, add on decline LTIMindtree’s (CMP: Rs 5135 Market Cap: Rs 151,934 crore) first-quarter performance was more or less in line, marked by tardy execution. However, margin expanded...

