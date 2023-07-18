LTIMindtree exudes cautious optimism

Highlights LTIMindtree had an expected slower execution Decision-making delays continue in the BFSI vertical Recovery seen in hi-tech, outlook strong Double-digit revenue growth in FY24 looks difficult Recovery in operating margin, guiding to better days ahead Order booking strong, pipeline at near record With end-to-end capabilities and relatively smaller size, ideally placed to capture upturn Stock an out-performer year to date, add on decline LTIMindtree’s (CMP: Rs 5135 Market Cap: Rs 151,934 crore) first-quarter performance was more or less in line, marked by tardy execution. However, margin expanded...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | When China sneezes, Asia risks catching a cold
Jul 17, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI to note systemic weaknesses in banking sector, India's chance to charge up ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers