LTIMindtree exudes cautious optimism

The combined might of the two entities of LTI and Mindtree opens up huge cross-selling opportunities, de-risks the business from industry exposure perspective and should provide cost synergies to aid margin

PRO Only Highlights

Highlights LTIMindtree had an expected slower execution Decision-making delays continue in the BFSI vertical Recovery seen in hi-tech, outlook strong Double-digit revenue growth in FY24 looks difficult Recovery in operating margin, guiding to better days ahead Order booking strong, pipeline at near record With end-to-end capabilities and relatively smaller size, ideally placed to capture upturn Stock an out-performer year to date, add on decline LTIMindtree’s (CMP: Rs 5135 Market Cap: Rs 151,934 crore) first-quarter performance was more or less in line, marked by tardy execution. However, margin expanded...