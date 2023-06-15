PowerWatch | India's power demand was 214.58 GW on June 14

On June 9, the country witnessed a record-high power demand of 223.23 GW.

The country on June 14 witnessed a peak power demand of 214.58 gigawatts (GW) down from 215.35 GW that was met a day before on June 13. The demand, which could not be met, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 599 megawatts (MW) on June 14 as against 412 MW on June 13.

Power demand is likely to remain below the 220 GW mark for the rest of the week as rains are predicted due to the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy.

On June 9, the country witnessed a record-high power demand of 223.23 GW, surpassing the previous high of 222.92 GW recorded on June 8.

The share of renewable energy sources (wind, solar and hybrid) in the total energy generation on June 14 was 17.06 percent. The share of RE along with hydropower, nuclear and others was 29.54 percent.

The non-solar or night-time peak power demand also remained as high at 212.43 GW. On June 13 it was 213.45 GW.

Coal stocks continued to be manageable, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 31 had critical stocks as on June 13. Last year, at this time, there were 96-105 such plants. At least, 34.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal are stocked at thermal power plants.