Yogi Adityanath, KCR cancels visit to Vizag due to Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled their proposed visit to port city Visakhapatnam on February 14 owing to "pressing engagements" back home, sources said.

The two chief ministers were supposed to attend the Maha Kumbhabhishekam as part of the anniversary celebrations of Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam.

While Adityanath was said to be busy overseeing the ongoing Kumbh Mela in his state, preparations for the impending expansion of his Council of Ministers made Rao cancel his one-day trip to Andhra Pradesh, the sources said.

Rao visited the Peetham on December 23 after winning the state Assembly elections for the second consecutive term. When contacted, a source in the Peetham said Adityanath had cancelled his visit to Visakhapatnam as he was preoccupied with the Kumbh Mela being held at Prayagraj (Allahabad). Another source said, the two chief ministers cancelled their visit to the state due to "pressing engagements."

The Telangana chief minister was supposed to first visit Mangalagiri in the capital region Amaravati for the house-warming ceremony of YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and then leave for Visakhapatnam to attend the Maha Kumbhabhishekam.

As Reddy's house-warming event has been put off, Rao reportedly decided to cancel his trip to Andhra Pradesh.

"Also, he is busy preparing for expansion of his Cabinet. Besides, he is holding a high-level meeting ahead of the scheduled visit of the Finance Commission to Hyderabad. Hence, he has cancelled his AP trip," sources said over phone from Hyderabad.

The Peetham was accordingly informed on February 13 that the visit of the Chief Minister stood cancelled.