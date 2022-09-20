English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Will restore old pension scheme if elected to power in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi assured that the Congress, if elected to power in Gujarat, will restore the old pension scheme, saying it is the right of government employees who strengthen the nation.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    File image of Rahul Gandhi

    File image of Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of making the elderly dependent by abolishing the old pension scheme. He assured that the Congress, if elected to power in Gujarat, will restore the old pension scheme, saying it is the right of government employees who strengthen the nation.

    "By abolishing the old pension, the BJP has made the elderly dependent from self reliant. The government employees who strengthen the country have a right: The old pension," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "We restored the old pension in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Now the Congress government will come in Gujarat and will bring the old pension," Gandhi also said, using the hashtag #CongressDegiOldPension.

    Senior Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia had said on Monday that his party will implement the old pension scheme in Gujarat just like Congress governments have done in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan if it is voted to power in the Assembly polls.

    Thousands of retired government employees in Gujarat recently held protests demanding the re-introduction of the old pension scheme.

    Close

    The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in the next few months and the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat #India #pension scheme #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.