'Why was Nikamma absent?': Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam takes a jibe at Milind Deora again

The animosity between Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora was out in the open once again when the former took oblique jibes at the other on social media.

Nirupam was defending his absence from Rahul Gandhi's event when he made these comments. Junking all speculations on his absence, he said that he was caught up with an important family function, which is why he could not join Rahul in the rally. He had reportedly informed the former AICC chief about the same too.



Speculations & suspicions about my absence in RG’s Mumbai rallies are meaningless.

Due to an important family function I was very busy whole day,rather till late night.

Had informed him in advance.

He is my leader & he will be always the same for me.

But why was Nikamma absent ?

— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 14, 2019

In a tweet he said:

Nirupam, earlier in an interview with a TV channel, called Milind Deora Nikamma and had accused him of 'destroying the Congress party'.

The disgruntled Maharashtra Congress chief has harboured hatred for Deora since the time the latter had replaced him as Mumbai Congress chief.

Although he was re-coronated recently, it was only because Deora had decided to step down from the position following the party’s shameful performance in the 2019 national general elections.