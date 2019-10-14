App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:18 PM IST

'Why was Nikamma absent?': Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam takes a jibe at Milind Deora again

Nirupam was defending his absence from Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra rally when he made these comments.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Sanjay Nirupam (Centre). Image: Twitter/ Sanjay Nirupam

The animosity between Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora was out in the open once again when the former took oblique jibes at the other on social media.

Nirupam was defending his absence from Rahul Gandhi's event when he made these comments. Junking all speculations on his absence, he said that he was caught up with an important family function, which is why he could not join Rahul in the rally. He had reportedly informed the former AICC chief about the same too.

In a tweet he said:

Nirupam, earlier in an interview with a TV channel, called Milind Deora Nikamma and had accused him of 'destroying the Congress party'.

Close

The disgruntled Maharashtra Congress chief has harboured hatred for Deora since the time the latter had replaced him as Mumbai Congress chief.

Although he was re-coronated recently, it was only because Deora had decided to step down from the position following the party’s shameful performance in the 2019 national general elections.

Riled by the rejection, he had earlier also vowed to not campaign for the party during the state Assembly elections. He had said this after the party had rejected his suggestion for the polls.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:18 pm

#Congress Chief #Congress rally #Milind Deora #Mumbai Congress #Sanjay Nirupam

