UP Election 2022 | Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM fields Pandit Manmohan Jha Gama from Ghaziabad

Gama, who joined AIMIM a few days ago after serving Samajwadi Party for 22 years, said, "SP is the party of capitalists; after serving 22 years in the party we did not get any rights".

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded a Brahmin Hindu candidate Pandit Manmohan Jha Gama from Sahibabad assembly constituency in Ghaziabad in upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Gama, who joined AIMIM a few days ago after serving Samajwadi Party for 22 years, said, "SP is the party of capitalists; after serving 22 years in the party we did not get any rights".

"Owaisi believes in the Constitution; it is wrongly said about him that he is the leader of the Muslim party. In the constituency a Muslim will vote for me, a Purvanchali will vote for me and work to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party candidates and SP candidates," he added.

Gama, originally from Bihar, has studied up to the 10th standard.
Tags: #AIMIM #Asaduddin Owaisi #India #Politics #UP Election 2022
