UP Assembly Polls | Constitution will prevail Sharia Law: Yogi Adityanath on Hijab row

Narendra Modi with Yogi Adityanath [Image: Instagram/myogi_adityanath]

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on February 14 that the Constitution of India would prevail over Sharia Law (Islamic Law) as a system of government functioning in India.

Adityanath response come in response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that Hijab is a fundamental right and that one day a hijab-clad girl will become the prime minister of India.

"It is for the freedom and rights of every girl that PM Modi put a stop to the malpractice of Triple Talaq. It is for ensuring justice and honour and empowerment of the girl that these decisions are being taken," Adityanath said in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI.

Catch all the updates on Assembly Elections 2022 on our Live Blog Here

"We can only say that the system will not work as per the Sharia, but will work as per the Constitution. When the system will work according to the constitution, every girl will be protected, honoured and become self-reliant," the UP CM said on a day when 55 seats of Uttar Pradesh are voting in second phase of state assembly polls. The comments come in the wake of Hijab row from Karnataka schools that has now spread to other parts of the country.

The region going to the polls in UP today comprises of districts with a sizeable Muslim population such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. These districts are known to be Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds.

Also Read | UP Assembly polls 2022: Of candidates in fray for February 14 elections, 12 are 'illiterate', 114 educated till Class 8

Adityanath said that one's personal belief is separate, but, he said, when one talks about institutions, then one has to accept the rules.

"Am I asking the people and workers in UP to wear saffron? What they want to wear is their choice. But in schools, there should be a dress code. This is the matter of schools and the discipline in schools," he told news agency ANI.

Also Read | Uttarakhand elections: What the state needs, beyond campaign trails and election promises

Adityanath also said that the dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the "Qayamat"- the doomsday . "I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none," he said. Ghazwa-e-Hind is often referred to as the Islamic prophecy of conquest of India.

Voting began across all 40 seats of Goa and 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the assembly polls on February 14. Polling will also be held across all 70 seats of Uttarakhand.