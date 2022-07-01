English
    Uddhav Thackeray wonders why did BJP refuse to give CM post to Shiv Sena in 2019

    Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned BJP's decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CM's post.

    He said he was saddened by new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

    Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest," he said.

    Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people's vote.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #BJP #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 02:51 pm
