App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

There's no respect for freedom of speech in BJP: Rahul Gandhi

According to media reports, Kishorechandra Wangkhem, the Manipur-based journalist jailed since November 27 under the NSA, has taken seriously ill and is being treated at the government-owned JIMS in Imphal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Expressing concern over the health of a Manipur-based journalist who is under detention, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 22 targeted the BJP alleging the party has "no respect" for freedom of speech. According to media reports, Kishorechandra Wangkhem, the Manipur-based journalist jailed since November 27 under the National Security Act (NSA), has taken seriously ill and is being treated at the government-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) in Imphal.

"I am concerned about the falling health of Mr. Wangkhem. I understand that there's no respect for freedom of speech in the BJP but I'd still expect some humanity from its governments," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"I wish you a speedy recovery, Mr. Wangkhem. My prayers are with you," he said.

Manipur is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 07:49 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi ...

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Sterling Hits Hat-trick as England Thrash Czech Republic

UP Man Who Dragged His Feet for 2 Years Over Alimony Pays Up After Jus ...

Protests Erupt in West Bengal over BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Candidate Sele ...

Donald Trump Drops New North Korea Sanctions Because he 'Likes' Kim Jo ...

Djokovic, Osaka Win Miami Openers as Thiem Tumbles

Was a Relief to Get One Over The Rope, Says Finch on Century Moment

Two Weeks After Being Hacked, BJP Website Back Online

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.