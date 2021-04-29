MARKET NEWS

Tamil actor Siddharth receives rape, death threats, accuses BJP IT cell of leaking number

Actor Siddharth took to Twitter to report the incident on April 29 and said that he has recorded all the abusive calls he has received and will be handing them over to the police.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
Tamil Actor Siddharth (Image: Wikimedia)

Tamil actor Siddharth, who has worked in Bollywood films like 'Rang De Basanti', has accused the IT cell of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party of leaking his phone number.

The actor has claimed that the BJP Tamil Nadu IT cell has leaked his coordinates, due to which he and his family have received hundreds of rape, abuse, and death threats.

Actor Siddharth took to Twitter to report the incident on April 29 and said that he has recorded all the abusive calls he has received and will be handing them over to the police.

Siddharth wrote: “My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and BJP TN IT-cell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape, and death threats to me and my family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to the police. I will not shut up. Keep trying Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”


He then went on to share screenshots of the trolls who abused and threatened him on social media and wrote: “This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. ‘Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu’ (this fellow must never open his mouth again). We might survive COVID-19. Will we survive these people?”

Notably, the Tamil actor has been vocal about critcising the ruling BJP government at the Centre. He has even called out the Narendra Modi government over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #BJP IT Cell #Tamil actor Siddharth #Tamil Nadu
first published: Apr 29, 2021 03:13 pm

